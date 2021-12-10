Delve Into DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks

In a market where complacency levels may falter any time thanks to central banks’ moves, spread of the new COVID-19 variant and overvaluation issues, picking the right stock is a challenge. The metric return on equity goes a long way in resolving this issue.

Sanderson Farms Inc. SAFM, Pool Corp. POOL, Asbury Automotive Group ABG, Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and Robert Half International RHI are some of the companies that win on these criteria.

The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings that a company generates from its equity. But to fine-tune this basic concept, one can land on DuPont analysis. This theory will take investors a step higher and better pick some quality stocks.

Here is how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity



Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)



ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

Why Use DuPont?

Although one can’t play down the importance of normal ROE calculation, the fact remains that it doesn’t always provide a complete picture. The DuPont analysis, on the other hand, allows investors to assess the elements that play a dominant role in any change in ROE. It can help investors to segregate companies having higher margins from those having high turnover. For example, high-end fashion brands generally survive on high margin as compared with retail goods, which rely on higher turnover.

In fact, it also sheds light on the company’s leverage status, which can go a long way in selecting stocks poised for gains. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. Thus, the strength of a company can be misleading if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor confined solely to an ROE perspective may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins over and spots the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company’s financials.However, looking at financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.

Screening Parameters

• Profit Margin more than or equal to 3: As the name suggests, it is a measure of how profitably the business is running. Generally, it is the key contributor to ROE.



• Asset Turnover Ratio more than or equal to 2: It allows an investor to assess management’s efficiency in using assets to drive sales.



• Equity Multiplier between 1 and 3: It’s an indication of how much debt the company uses to finance its assets.



• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment.



• Current Price more than $5: This screens out the low priced stocks. However, when looking for lower priced stocks, this criterion can be removed.



Here are five of 17 stocks that made it through the screen:

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM): This Zacks Rank #1 Sanderson Farms is a poultry processing company that operates 11 hatcheries, 9 feed mills and 12 processing plants, and 1 prepared chicken plant. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Plus, Sanderson Farms sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators and to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets. The last four-quarter earnings surprise of SAFM is as high as 496.29%.

Pool Corp. (POOL): This Zacks Rank #1 company is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products.

Pool is a leading regional wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape products. The last four-quarter earnings surprise of POOL is 56.29%.

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG): Zacks Rank #1 Asbury Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers.

Asbury Automotive also sells used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. The last four-quarter earnings surprise of ABG is 24.33%.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD): This Zacks Rank #1 company is a leading third-party logistics provider. EXPD is engaged in the business of global logistics management, including international freight forwarding and consolidation, for both air and ocean freight.

The last four-quarter earnings surprise of Expeditors International of Washington is 29.14%.

Robert Half International (RHI): Zacks Rank #1 Robert Half is one of the world's largest providers of professional consulting and staffing services.

Robert Half’s specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting and Robert Half Management Resources — for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance. The last four-quarter earnings surprise of RHI is 20.50%.

