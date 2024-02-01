News & Insights

Deluxe Reiterates Annual Outlook In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corporation (DLX), a payments and business data company, on Thursday reiterated its full-year guidance.

Barry McCarthy, CEO of Deluxe, said: "The increasing scale of our combined Payments and Data platform is driving improved operating leverage and expansion of our comparable adjusted EBITDA margins, which we expect will continue in line with our 2024 guidance as we focus on execution aligned to our North Star initiatives."

Excluding items, for the full year, the company still expects to report earnings per share of $3.10 to $3.40.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to register income per share of $3.23, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full-year 2023, the firm posted adjusted income per share of $3.32.

Excluding items, the payments firm continues to project annual EBITDA of $400 million to $420 million.

Deluxe still expects its annual revenue to be in the range of $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion, in line with analysts' estimate of $2.16 billion.

For the full-year 2023, the company recorded revenue of $2.192 billion.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on March 4, to shareholders of record as of February 20.

