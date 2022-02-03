Deluxe Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Deluxe (DLX) reported that its fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share decreased to $1.26 from $1.38, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.5%, down 40 basis points from prior year.

Net profit was $13.8 million or $0.32 per share compared to $24.7 million or $0.58 per share.

Revenue increased to $570.6 million from $454.5 million, last year. Excluding the First American acquisition, revenue increased 6.8% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $547.57 million in revenue.

For full year 2022, the company estimates: revenue growth of 8% to 10%, which includes a full year impact from First American; and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20%.

The Board recently approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of market closing on February 22, 2022.

