Markets
DLX

Deluxe Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Deluxe (DLX) reported first-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.05 compared to $1.26, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $9.7 million or $0.22 per share compared to $24.3 million or $0.57 per share. Revenue increased to $556.0 million from $441.3 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $527.07 million in revenue. Excluding the First American acquisition, revenue increased 7.1% year-over-year.

For full year 2022, the company continues to expect: revenue growth of 8% to 10%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20%.

The Board of Directors recently approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of market closing on May 23, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular