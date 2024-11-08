Deluxe price target raised to $38 from $35 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Deluxe (DLX) to $38 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they exceeded 3Q profitability expectations despite revenue challenges driven by North Star efficiencies that boosted EBITDA and FCF.

