TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Deluxe (DLX) to $38 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they exceeded 3Q profitability expectations despite revenue challenges driven by North Star efficiencies that boosted EBITDA and FCF.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DLX:
- Deluxe price target raised to $38 from $35 at TD Cowen
- Deluxe Corp. Reports Improved Q3 2024 Results
- Deluxe reports Q3 adjusted EPS 84c, consensus 74c
- Deluxe narrows FY24 EPS view to $3.20-$3.35 from $3.10-$3.40, consensus $3.15
- DLX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.