Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.30

Deluxe Corporation's (NYSE:DLX) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.30 per share on 7th of March. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Deluxe's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 82% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 90.8% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

NYSE:DLX Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

Deluxe Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.8% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Deluxe's EPS has declined at around 21% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Deluxe's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Deluxe is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Deluxe (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

