Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.30

The board of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.30 per share on the 6th of September. This makes the dividend yield 5.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Deluxe's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 89% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 33.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 67% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

NYSE:DLX Historic Dividend August 12th 2022

Deluxe Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.8% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Deluxe's EPS has fallen by approximately 22% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Deluxe you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Is Deluxe not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

