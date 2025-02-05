DELUXE Earnings Results: $DLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

DELUXE ($DLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, missing estimates of $0.84 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $520,500,000, missing estimates of $537,353,663 by $-16,853,663.

DELUXE Insider Trading Activity

DELUXE insiders have traded $DLX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY C MCCARTHY (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,110 shares for an estimated $107,780 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM C ZINT (SVP, Chief Financial Offier) has made 2 purchases buying 240 shares for an estimated $5,142 and 0 sales.

DELUXE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of DELUXE stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

