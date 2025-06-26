Is Deluxe (DLX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Deluxe (DLX). DLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.42. DLX's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.19 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 5.62, all within the past year.

DLX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DLX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, DLX's PEG has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.47.

Another notable valuation metric for DLX is its P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.69. DLX's P/B has been as high as 1.75 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.39, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DLX has a P/S ratio of 0.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Finally, we should also recognize that DLX has a P/CF ratio of 2.64. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DLX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.11. Within the past 12 months, DLX's P/CF has been as high as 4.20 and as low as 2.31, with a median of 3.26.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Deluxe's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DLX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

