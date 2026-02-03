Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Deluxe (DLX). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 28% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $28.24 in the previous session. Deluxe has gained 24.7% since the start of the year compared to the -3.3% gain for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 18.8% return for the Zacks Business - Office Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 28, 2026, Deluxe reported EPS of $0.96 versus consensus estimate of $0.83.

For the current fiscal year, Deluxe is expected to post earnings of $3.88 per share on $2.13 in revenues. This represents a 5.72% change in EPS on a -0.2% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.42 per share on $2.16 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.92% and 1.49%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Deluxe has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Deluxe? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Deluxe has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 9.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 4.5X versus its peer group's average of 6.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Deluxe an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Deluxe currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Deluxe fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Deluxe shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

