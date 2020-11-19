Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Dividends
Deluxe Corporation (DLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that DLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.21, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLX was $27.21, representing a -48.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.64 and a 43.97% increase over the 52 week low of $18.90.

DLX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC (RELX) and Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI). DLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

