Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that DLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.67, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLX was $37.67, representing a -22.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.38 and a 53.25% increase over the 52 week low of $24.58.

DLX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). DLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71.

