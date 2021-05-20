Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that DLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.97, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLX was $44.97, representing a -7.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.38 and a 137.94% increase over the 52 week low of $18.90.

DLX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). DLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

