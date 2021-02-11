Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that DLX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLX was $39.15, representing a -7.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.34 and a 107.14% increase over the 52 week low of $18.90.

DLX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) and Cimpress PLC (CMPR). DLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18.

