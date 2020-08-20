Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that DLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.16, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLX was $30.16, representing a -44.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.15 and a 59.58% increase over the 52 week low of $18.90.

DLX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC (RELX) and Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI). DLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

