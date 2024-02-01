Deluxe Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $15 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $19 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $35.2 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $537.4 million from $564 million last year.

Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $15 Mln. vs. $19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $537.4 Mln vs. $564 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.