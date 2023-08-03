Deluxe Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.4 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $22.1 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $40.8 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $571.7 million from $563 million last year.

Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16.4 Mln. vs. $22.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.7 -Revenue (Q2): $571.7 Mln vs. $563 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2.180 to $2.220 Bln

