Deluxe Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.8 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $9.6 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $34.9 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $545.4 million from $556 million last year.

Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.8 Mln. vs. $9.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $545.4 Mln vs. $556 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.25 Full year revenue guidance: $2.145Bln-$2.210Bln

