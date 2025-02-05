Deluxe Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $15.0 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37.5 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $520.5 million from $537.4 million last year.

Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

