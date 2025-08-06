Deluxe Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $22.4 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $20.5 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $39.6 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $521.3 million from $537.8 million last year.

Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.4 Mln. vs. $20.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $521.3 Mln vs. $537.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $2.090 - $2.155 Bln

