Delusions of grandeur are root of Britain’s chaos

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The mess Britain is in can be partly explained by the fact that its politicians think it is more special than it really is. Prime Minister Liz Truss and her short-lived “Trussonomics” came hot on the heels of Brexit. Both are symptoms of a country that hasn’t fully come to terms with the loss of its empire. If the United Kingdom now realises it can’t defy the laws of economics and geopolitics, it may emerge wiser albeit weaker. That’s admittedly a big “if”.

The immediate cause of the chaos Truss unleashed was her failure to heed the advice of her hero Margaret Thatcher. The former prime minister once declared “there is no way one can buck the market”. Truss, who has resigned in humiliation, thought she could borrow yet more money while inflation is high, global interest rates are rising and Britain is running a big current account deficit with the rest of the world.

Truss might have got away with large tax cuts and a big increase in spending if central banks were still flooding the global economy with cheap money. She might also have got away with it if the pound was still a vital reserve currency. But the days when Britannia ruled the waves – and sterling ruled the markets – are long gone. Now new finance minister Jeremy Hunt is ripping up her economic plans to balance the budget.

CAKE OFF

Truss’s folly doesn’t stand in isolation. It is an example of “cake-ism” – the view that Britain could “have its cake and eat it”, an English expression which means one can enjoy the good parts of something without the bad ones.

Boris Johnson, Truss’s predecessor, notoriously peddled cake-ism in the Brexit referendum. He promised that Britain could enjoy the benefits of the European Union’s single market without having to be a member of the EU or follow its rules.

The folly of Brexit, which I campaigned against, has played a role in the subsequent madness. Its supporters maintained leaving the EU would put rocket boosters under the UK economy. It has done exactly the opposite, cutting the size of the economy by over 5%, according to the Centre for European Reform.

But Brexit supporters, and zealous converts such as Truss, refused to accept that it was a mistake. They concluded that the problem was poor implementation and so it was necessary to cut taxes, among other things, to fuel a dash for growth.

GHOSTS OF EMPIRE

Brits narrowly voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum for many reasons. One was the rise of nationalistic populism in much of the West following the global financial crisis, which also fuelled Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

But delusions of grandeur meant this global phenomenon played out in the UK in a specific way. Advocates of Brexit spouted the myth that the UK was so special that it didn’t need the EU for either geopolitical or economic reasons. Voters were susceptible to this magical thinking in part because they hadn’t recognised the UK’s diminished status.

The Brexiters said Britain could forge its own relations with the United States, China and other countries. After all, it is a military power with nuclear weapons and a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. It is also the leader of the Commonwealth, a group of 56 nations most of which were previously part of the British Empire.

Brexiters also said Britain, which was then the world’s fifth largest economy, could cut its own trade deals across the world. America, India and maybe even China would open their markets to British services, goods and entrepreneurs.

Much of this was delusional. While the UK was a member of the EU, it acted as a bridge between the United States and Europe. Britain had clout in Washington because of its influence in Brussels – and vice versa. True, it has played an important role in solidifying the Western alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But its underlying power has been damaged.

Trade deals have also proved elusive. America is unenthusiastic, India is proving hard to nail down and China is nowhere to be seen. The folly of cutting Britain off from the EU is even more evident today, when geopolitical tension is rising and globalisation has taken a knock.

BRITAIN’S MANY STRENGTHS

Observers such as former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers have described Britain as a bit like an emerging market. This is over the top. Truss, Johnson and Brexit have certainly damaged the UK, but haven’t totally wrecked the country.

The UK is still fairly pragmatic and entrepreneurial. It has a smaller proportion of old people than other big European countries. It is strong in many industries of the future, including digital services, finance, pharmaceuticals and creative industries. Its universities and scientists are excellent. Its transition to a green economy is moving relatively fast, according to Climate Action Tracker.

What’s more, the UK’s institutions, including the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility, remain reasonably solid despite attempts to undermine them. At the end of last year, the government’s gross debt level as a percentage of national income was lower than that of all other Group of Seven countries apart from Germany. And despite the succession of political crises, democracy is still functioning.

The psychodrama of the last six years is not yet over. Neither the government nor the opposition Labour Party has acknowledged the folly of Brexit. There’s no possibility of Britain re-joining the EU in the near term. And it is unclear who will be the next prime minister, with Johnson hoping to make a comeback.

But this could also be a cathartic moment. If so, Britain might shake itself out of its post-imperial and Brexit delusions. It would then be able to move forward with a clear head – minimising its weaknesses and building on its strengths.

