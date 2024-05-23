Deluge of Retail Earnings Highlight Holiday-Shortened Week

A host of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index readings are due out next week, which will help investors gauge the state of the U.S. economy. The earnings confessional will see visits from a deluge of retail names, including Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), American Eagle (AEO), Best Buy (BBY), Burlington Stores (BURL), Chewy (CHWY), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), Foot Locker (FL), Gap (GPS), Kohl's (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA). Also set to report is C3ai (AI), HP (HPQ), and Okta (OKTA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. U.S. markets are closed onin observance of Memorial Day.features the consumer confidence reading, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, and speeches from Federal Reserve Presidents Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari. New York Fed President John Williams is slated to speak on. A Fed Beige Book update is also slated for the session. Jobs data are slated for, alongside a gross domestic product (GDP) revision, U.S. trade balance in goods, retail inventories, wholesale inventories, and pending home sales.

On Friday, May 31, personal income and spending are due, as well as multiple PCE price index readings and the Chicago Business Barometer.

