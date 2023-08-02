Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 244.80

The average one-year price target for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) has been revised to 244.80 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 224.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 242.40 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 641.82% from the latest reported closing price of 33.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deltic Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELT is 0.21%, a decrease of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 26,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNARX - Natural Resources Portfolio holds 24,668K shares representing 26.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,208K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELT by 14.20% over the last quarter.

GAGEX - Guinness Atkinson Global Energy Fund holds 2,006K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELT by 15.38% over the last quarter.

