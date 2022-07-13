Delta’s earnings are bad and worse

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Airline companies just can’t get it right. Despite the fact that Delta Air Lines is showing some strong signs of a rebound, the Atlanta-based company’s shares took a 7% dive on Wednesday after it reported second-quarter profit of $1.44 a share, well below analyst expectations of $1.73, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue increased even as compared to before the pandemic https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/airlines-investors-weigh-up-more-pandemic-baggage: It was up 10% in the quarter versus to the same quarter in 2019. But that was mostly due to a jump in sales at the oil refinery Delta owns, not its main business. Though domestic passenger revenue was 3% higher than three years ago, international travel is still about a fifth off its pre-pandemic levels.

That’s the bad news. The worse news is that while Delta exhibited some pricing power – it was able to charge 21 cents per passenger per mile, an 18% increase from 2019, that’s likely because the number of available seats per mile fell as much. Meantime costs per available seat mile jumped 44%. It suggests that whatever small gains Delta can wring from its passengers will be swiftly eaten up https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/u-s-airlines-serve-investors-before-passengers by the cost of getting them off the ground. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

