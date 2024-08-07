Delta's $500M Outage Woes: Passengers File Lawsuit for Refunds and Damages

Delta Air Lines (DAL) faces a class action lawsuit filed by passengers seeking refunds and compensation after a massive computer outage in July disrupted flights. The proposed class action, made public in Atlanta federal court, alleges that Delta breached its contract by failing to provide automatic refunds and offering partial refunds only if passengers waived their rights to pursue further legal claims.





The outage, which affected airlines, banks, hospitals, and emergency lines, left many Delta passengers stranded and incurring additional costs for rebooking, accommodation, and food. John Brennan, one of the plaintiffs, missed a $10,000 anniversary cruise due to being stranded, with Delta offering only $219.45 in compensation. The lawsuit accuses Delta of "unfair, unlawful, and unconscionable practices" that unjustly enriched the airline at the expense of its customers.





Market Overview:





Delta sued by passengers over refund refusals.



Class action filed in Atlanta federal court.



Outage caused by CrowdStrike (CRWD) software update.



Key Points:



Delta failed to provide automatic refunds for canceled flights.



Passengers seek compensation for rebooking and incidental costs.



Outage affected over 8 million computers worldwide.



Looking Ahead:



Potential impact on Delta's financials from lawsuit outcome.



Ongoing disputes over responsibility and costs between Delta, CrowdStrike, and Microsoft (MSFT).



Future measures to prevent similar disruptions and improve customer compensation policies.



Delta, which estimated a $500 million loss from the outage, has stated that passengers can request and receive refunds and seek compensation for incidental costs. However, the lawsuit argues that Delta's response was inadequate, leaving many passengers dissatisfied. The outage was traced to a flawed software update from CrowdStrike (CRWD) that impacted over 8 million computers and affected numerous Microsoft (MSFT) customers. As the legal battles continue, the outcome of the class action and its implications for Delta and its passengers will be closely watched.

