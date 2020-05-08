Delta will suspend service to 10 U.S. airports starting May 13

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N said on Friday it will suspend service to 10 U.S. airports where it services a nearby airport until at least September amid the massive travel falloff due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Delta is halting flights to Chicago Midway; Oakland International Airport; Hollywood Burbank; Long Beach; Providence, R.I., Westchester County Airport; Stewart International; Akron-Canton, Ohio; Manchester, N.H. and Newport News/Williamsburg until at least September.

Delta is cutting flights by 85% in the second quarter and seeking permission from U.S. regulators to suspend flights to nine other cities.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

