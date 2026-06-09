Delta Unveils New SkyMiles Card Perks to Boost Traveler Value

Delta Air Lines DAL continues to enhance the value of its co-branded credit card portfolio through its partnership with American Express AXP. The addition of a complimentary second checked bag for eligible Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum and Reserve cardholders provides a meaningful travel benefit that can help customers reduce travel costs and improve their overall experience. These enhancements strengthen the attractiveness of the SkyMiles program and reinforce customer loyalty without increasing annual fees.

The company also expanded cardholder benefits beyond air travel by introducing a $120 annual rideshare credit for eligible Delta SkyMiles Gold cardholders. By offering value throughout the travel journey, from transportation to the airport and the flight itself. This makes Delta and American Express cards more relevant for everyday spending while encouraging greater customer engagement with the loyalty program.

Delta further supports growth in its co-branded card business through enhanced welcome offers that provide up to 125,000 bonus miles for new cardholders. These incentives should help attract new customers, encourage higher spending levels and drive broader participation in the SkyMiles ecosystem, ultimately benefiting both Delta and American Express.

Overall, Delta’s latest card enhancements underscore the strength of its partnership with American Express and its focus on delivering greater value to travelers. The combination of practical travel benefits, attractive rewards and strong customer incentives should support cardholder growth, increase loyalty and strengthen the long-term performance of its co-branded card program.

DAL’s Share Price Performance

DAL’s shares have gained 54.2% in the year-to-date compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 12.6% growth.



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DAL’s Zacks Rank

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.