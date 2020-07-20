Commodities
Delta union says 2,235 pilots volunteer to take exit package to leave airline

Contributors
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON July 20 (Reuters) - The union representing pilots at Delta Air Lines DAL.N said Monday that 2,235 pilots volunteered for an early departure package ahead of a Sunday deadline.

In May, Delta and the Air Line Pilots Association said they were working to avoid furloughs of roughly 2,300 pilots. On Friday, Delta told pilots it would avoid furloughs if they agreed to reduced guaranteed minimum pay, according to a memo seen by Reuters. As of Friday, more than 1,700 pilots had volunteered, Delta said.

