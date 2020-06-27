Delta To Warn More Than 2,500 Pilots About Possible Furloughs

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines plans to send notices next week to warn more than 2,500 pilots about possible furloughs, according to reports citing the company's memo.

The reports stated that Delta and its pilots union reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a voluntary retirement package for the airline's pilots in an effort to reduce the number, due to the Coronavirus crisis that affects the entire travel and aviation industry.

Delta reportedly said "early retirements alone likely won't be enough to avoid pilot furloughs."

In mid-April 2020, Major US airlines agreed to general terms with the U.S. Treasury regarding their participation in the Payroll Support Program that will prevent layoffs in the airline industry hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US airlines had agreed to the Treasury's conditions such as prohibitions against involuntary furloughs and reductions in employee pay rates and benefits through September 30, 2020; the elimination of share repurchases and dividends until September 30, 2021; and limits on executive compensation until March 24, 2022.

President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill in March that included $25 billion in direct aid to passenger airlines.

