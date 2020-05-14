US Markets
Delta to retire Boeing 777 aircraft fleet

Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would retire Boeing Co's wide-body 777 aircraft from its fleet and remove them from service by the end of 2020.

The move to retire the 18 jets, part of the 777 fleet, along with the MD-90 planes, would result in second-quarter non-cash impairment charges of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, before tax, the airline said. (https://bit.ly/2T3VIKa)

