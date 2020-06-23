Delta to Resume U.S.-China Flight Services Jun 25 Onward

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL is set to resume service between the United States and China as travel restrictions ease, making it the first U.S. airline to re-start flights to the nation after the temporary halt since February due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Effective Jun 25, the carrier will re-start flights between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong via Seoul-Incheon, operating twice a week. From July onward, it will operate flights once a week from Seattle and Detroit, also via Incheon. Delta will utilize the A350 aircraft to operate the Shanghai Pudong-Seattle route.



In order to create a safe environment for passengers, the carrier is constantly improving safety standards based on expert medical advice and customer feedbacks. Apart from sanitizing all aircraft, the airline is using air circulation systems that remove more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses. The carrier is also providing passengers with more space in the aircraft to maintain social distancing, by blocking middle seats and limiting the number of passengers onboard. In international flights, Delta is capping seating at 75% in Delta One suite, and 60% in Delta Premium Select and Main Cabin. Passengers are required to wear face coverings throughout the duration of the flight, except during meals. They may avail of complimentary masks on request.

