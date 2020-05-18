Delta to resume flying several major routes in June

May 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Monday it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit to Toronto, Seattle to Shanghai and Salt Lake City to Mexico City are among several routes the U.S. carrier is resuming next month even as its overall second quarter schedule is expected to be 85% smaller than last year.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.