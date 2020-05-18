US Markets
DAL

Delta to resume flying several major routes in June

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Delta Air Lines said on Monday it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Monday it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit to Toronto, Seattle to Shanghai and Salt Lake City to Mexico City are among several routes the U.S. carrier is resuming next month even as its overall second quarter schedule is expected to be 85% smaller than last year.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular