Delta to resume flights between U.S. and China

June 22 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N said on Monday it would resume flights between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong on June 25, the first U.S. airline to re-connect the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flights will operate twice a week in June and from July, once a week from Seattle and Detroit, Delta said. (https://bit.ly/2YqmLCR)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

