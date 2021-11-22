Commodities
DAL

Delta to receive 20% of new shares of Aeromexico under restructuring plan

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Delta Air Lines will receive 20% of new shares of Aeromexico under the Mexican carrier's Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan, according to a U.S. court document filed late on Friday.

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines will receive 20% of new shares of Aeromexico under the Mexican carrier's Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan, according to a U.S. court document filed late on Friday.

"Delta shall receive 20.0% of all new shares issued under the Chapter 11 plan," the document said. "(Which shall represent 20.0% of the capital stock of reorganized gruop on the effective date (subject to the specified dilution)," it added.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

DAL

