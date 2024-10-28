Delta sues Crowdstrike over IT outage that caused $500M in losses, CNBC reports

Delta (DAL) has filed a lawsuit against Crowdstrike (CRWD) in Georgia and is asking for damages to cover over $500M in losses, along with litigation costs and punitive damages, after an IT outage involving Crowdstrike’s security software, CNBC’s Jordan Novet and Leslie Josephs report. Delta accused the security software vendor of breach of contract and negligence after an outage in July that brought down millions of computers and prompted 7,000 flight cancellations. “Crowdstrike caused a global catastrophe because it cut corners, took shortcuts, and circumvented the very testing and certification processes it advertised, for its own benefit and profit,” Delta said in its complaint. “If Crowdstrike had tested the Faulty Update on even one computer before deployment, the computer would have crashed.” “The havoc that was created deserves, in my opinion, to be fully compensated for,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC in an interview earlier this month.

