Delta Strengthens Austin Presence With Route Expansions

Delta Air Lines DAL demonstrates robust strategic intent in Austin, highlighting its focus on capturing the city’s rapidly growing air travel demand, driven by its thriving tech sector and population boom. By launching four non-stop routes to Denver, Miami, Columbus and Kansas City, and increasing frequencies on existing routes to San Francisco and Indianapolis, Delta is strengthening its network and competitive position. These moves not only improve business and leisure connectivity but also reinforce Austin’s emergence as a key hub for technology, innovation and cultural tourism.

The newly added destinations demonstrate Delta’s precision in network planning, linking Austin to critical business and leisure markets. Denver and Kansas City serve as innovation and business gateways, while Miami provides access to Latin America and premier leisure destinations. Columbus represents a growing hub for education and manufacturing.

Delta aims to utilize its Embraer 175 jets to operate the new non-stop flights to Denver (starting on Nov. 9, 2025), Columbus (starting on June 7, 2026) and Kansas City (starting on June 7, 2026). Meanwhile, flights connecting Austin and Miami will take to the skies from Nov. 22, 2025. Delta’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate on that route. Also, to meet the increased demand, Delta will increase the frequency of its Austin-San Francisco service from once a day to twice daily starting April 13, 2026.

Similarly, Delta will increase the frequency of its service from once a day to thrice daily for its flights on the Austin-Indianapolis route from June 7, 2026. Beyond route additions, Delta’s decision to open a permanent flight attendant base at Austin in October reflects its long-term operational commitment to Central Texas and creates significant local employment opportunities. Together with a popular Delta Sky Club and strong passenger growth (up 12% year over year), these investments position Delta as the preferred carrier for Austin travelers. This comprehensive approach not only boosts Delta’s market share but also secures its role as a key player in one of the nation’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Share Price Performance

Mainly owing to the improved air travel demand scenario, the share price of DAL has increased 23.3% over the past six months, outperforming the 21.3% rise of its Transportation - Airline industry.

Zacks Rank

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may consider some better-ranked stocks like LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest SKYW.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

SKYW presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.