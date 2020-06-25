Commodities
DAL

Delta says unlikely to add 'many more' flights for rest of 2020

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Delta Air Lines expects to add about 1,000 flights in August but the U.S carrier is unlikely to add "many more" flights for the remainder of the year, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an internal memo on Thursday.

June 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N expects to add about 1,000 flights in August but the U.S carrier is unlikely to add "many more" flights for the remainder of the year, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an internal memo on Thursday.

"While it's encouraging to see flights returning, we expect our overall demand this summer to be only 25 percent of last summer's revenue, and we likely remain at least two years away from a return to normal," Bastian said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular