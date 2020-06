Delta says unlikely to add 'many more' flights for rest of 2020

June 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N expects to add about 1,000 flights in August but the U.S carrier is unlikely to add "many more" flights for the remainder of the year, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an internal memo on Thursday.

"While it's encouraging to see flights returning, we expect our overall demand this summer to be only 25 percent of last summer's revenue, and we likely remain at least two years away from a return to normal," Bastian said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.