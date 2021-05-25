Delta says must remove Aeromexico codes if U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating

May 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N will be forced to remove its codes on partner Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX flights following an expected downgrade of Mexico's aviation safety rating by the U.S. government, an executive said at a conference on Monday.

The planned downgrade, which Reuters reported on Friday, would also restrict Aeromexico's ability to grow into the United States but would have little overall impact on Delta customers, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said at a Wolfe Research conference.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.