Commodities
DAL

Delta says must remove Aeromexico codes if U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Delta Air Lines will be forced to remove its codes on partner Aeromexico flights following an expected downgrade of Mexico's aviation safety rating by the U.S. government, an executive said at a conference on Monday.

May 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N will be forced to remove its codes on partner Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX flights following an expected downgrade of Mexico's aviation safety rating by the U.S. government, an executive said at a conference on Monday.

The planned downgrade, which Reuters reported on Friday, would also restrict Aeromexico's ability to grow into the United States but would have little overall impact on Delta customers, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said at a Wolfe Research conference.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular