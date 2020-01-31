Delta says it will suspend all U.S.-China flights

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said Friday it will temporarily suspend all remaining U.S.-China flights after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus. Delta said earlier this week it was halving its U.S.-China schedule to about 21 weekly flights. Delta said the last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5. The suspension is set to last through April 30. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/DELTA AIR (URGENT)

