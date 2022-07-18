BioTech
Delta says it will buy 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

FARNBOROUGH, England July 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N will buy 100 Boeing BA.N MAX 10 jets worth about $13.5 billion at list prices and has options to buy another 30, it said on Monday.

Reuters reported in March that Delta was edging towards an order for 100 MAX 10 planes and reported last week that Airbus AIR.PA was in talks for Delta to expand an existing order of A220 planes.

Delta, which made the announcement at the Farnborough air show, said it would start taking deliveries in 2025

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by David Goodman )

