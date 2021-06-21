Commodities
DAL

Delta says it is hiring more than 1,000 pilots by next summer -memo

Contributor
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SETH HERALD

Delta Air Lines Inc aims to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Monday, highlighting an uneven rebound in air travel as the industry works to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adds details on Delta's hiring

June 21 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N aims to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Monday, highlighting an uneven rebound in air travel as the industry works to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

The major U.S. carrier also said it expects U.S. leisure travel volume this month to return to pre-pandemic levels and added it was seeing more business travelers return to the skies, Chief of Operations John Laughter wrote to operations employees.

"We still have a way to go to build back our international network but have already seen welcome openings in markets like Spain, France, Italy and Greece," he said.

The Atlanta-based carrier anticipates travel restrictions easing across the Atlantic in the second half of 2021, Laughter added.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular