Delta says it is hiring more than 1,000 pilots by next summer - memo

Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SETH HERALD

Delta Air Lines Inc aims to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

