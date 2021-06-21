Delta says it is hiring more than 1,000 pilots by next summer - memo

June 21 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N aims to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.