Delta says airline will continue to comply with U.S. directive on masks

CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N on Monday said it will continue to comply with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) directive on masks until it is informed otherwise.

The comments came hours after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the mask mandate on public transportation was unlawful, overturning a Biden administration effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

