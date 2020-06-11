Commodities
Delta rolling out COVID-19 testing for all employees

Delta Air Lines Inc is launching next week a program to test employees for active COVID-19 and antibodies under a partnership with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an employee memo on Thursday.

Bastian did not say how many would initially be tested but said the program would "evolve into a full testing protocol – something that will be essential as we protect your health and begin the return to normal operations."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

