June 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, resuming a payout that the carrier had suspended in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

