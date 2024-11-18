News & Insights

Delta Resources Raises $5M and Adds Ron Kopas

November 18, 2024 — 12:11 pm EST

Delta Resources (TSE:DLTA) has released an update.

Delta Resources successfully raised $5 million through a private placement, issuing 25 million charity flow-through units at $0.20 per unit. Additionally, Ron Kopas, an experienced business leader with a strong background in the energy and resource sectors, has joined the company’s board, bringing significant expertise in corporate governance and capital markets.

