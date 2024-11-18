Delta Resources Raises $5M and Adds Ron Kopas

Delta Resources (TSE:DLTA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Delta Resources successfully raised $5 million through a private placement, issuing 25 million charity flow-through units at $0.20 per unit. Additionally, Ron Kopas, an experienced business leader with a strong background in the energy and resource sectors, has joined the company’s board, bringing significant expertise in corporate governance and capital markets.

For further insights into TSE:DLTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.