Delta Resources Acquires Promising Gold Property

May 23, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Delta Resources (TSE:DLTA) has released an update.

Delta Resources Limited has expanded its presence in the Thunder Bay region by securing the exclusive rights to earn full interest in the Band-Ore gold property, which includes two historic high-grade gold resources. The 2,115-hectare property, enriched with potential gold mineralization, is strategically positioned near the company’s existing Delta-1 Property. The acquisition signifies Delta’s commitment to exploring and potentially developing the gold resources in this area.

