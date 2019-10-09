Delta Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What To Expect.

Stock in Delta stock is the second-best performer among U.S. air carriers this year. Its earnings report, due Thursday before the market opens for trading, could shed light on whether that will continue.

Delta Air Lines stock is the second-best performer among U.S. air carriers this year. Its third-quarter earnings, due Thursday before the market opens, could shed light on whether that will continue.

The stock (ticker: DAL) is up about 8% year to date, compared with an average 5% drop for other U.S.-based airlines, trailing only the 14% year-to-date gain of Southwest Airlines (LUV).

That’s only half the story. The airline industry has been roiled by the grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX jet, following a second fatal crash over a span of five months. Delta doesn’t fly the MAX, so it hasn’t had the exposure to canceled flights that other airlines have had. As a result, Delta stock is up about 5% since the grounding on March 13, better than the 3% average drop of airlines with significant MAX capacity over the same span.

Still, Delta stock trades for just 7.3 times estimated 2020 earnings, a steep discount to other consumer-discretionary stocks in the S&P 500. Investors, it seems, can break free of airlines’ cyclical history and fear that airline losses mount when economic downturns arrive.

Here are some key points to watch, along with some recent history.

There is a lot going on in the airline business these days. Most of the news increases investor anxiety. That could mean opportunity for investors. Barron’s recently wrote positively about Delta competitor American Airlines (AAL), believing some of the troubles it faced in 2019—labor conflict as well as the Boeing 737 MAX grounding—would fade in 2020. American trades for less than 5 times estimated 2020 earnings.

Airline stocks remain cheap. Investors might not appreciate the structural changes at airlines over the past decade. Industry consolidation has led to higher profit margins, dividends and less debt for the sector. All airlines, including Delta, benefit from those trends.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

