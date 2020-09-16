Markets
DAL

Delta Raises Bond Sale to $9 Billion, Largest Debt Offering in Airline History

Contributor
Lou Whiteman The Motley Fool
Published

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) has increased the size of a planned debt offering to $9 billion, up from $6.5 billion, due to strong demand for the new debt, Bloomberg reported today. That would be the industry's largest debt deal on record, a clear sign that markets remain open to airlines in need of additional funds to survive the coronavirus crisis.

Delta said Monday it intends to sell bonds and enter into a new credit facility backed by its SkyMiles frequent flyer program, seeking to raise $6.5 billion in private funds instead of going to the U.S. Treasury for loans authorized under the CARES Act. The industry is scrambling to raise cash to ride out a slowdown in demand due to the pandemic.

A Delta 777 on the tarmac.

Image source: Delta Air Lines.

In a filing related to the bond sale, Delta said it expects third-quarter total available seats to be down 60% versus the third quarter of last year, with international capacity down 80% and domestic down 50%. As a result of operating fewer flights, Delta said it has parked about 40% of its mainline fleet.

The tough business climate has not dampened interest in the bonds. According to Bloomberg, Delta will raise $9 billion at yields of up to 4.875%. The report said that the airline decided to boost the amount it was borrowing after investors placed $16 billion worth of orders for the bonds and about $10 billion for the loans.

Delta's rivals United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) earlier this summer said they would use frequent flyer programs to raise cash. 

The $9 billion offering would surpass the $6.8 billion United raised in June after pledging its frequent flyer program as collateral.

10 stocks we like better than Delta Air Lines
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Delta Air Lines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL UAL AAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular