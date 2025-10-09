Delta Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top on Rosy Travel Demand, Low Fuel Costs

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

Other Details of DAL’s Q3 Results

Passenger revenues, which accounted for 81% of total revenues, increased 3% year over year at $13.51 billion, just a tad short of our estimate of $13.55 billion. Domestic passenger revenues increased 5% year over year, driven by the resurgence in air-travel demand.

Delta’s diversified revenue base grew in double digits year over year, contributing to the top-line growth. Premium revenues grew 9 % year over year, with improvement across all products. Loyalty revenues too increased 9% as SkyMiles members continued to deepen engagement beyond flight. Corporate sales increased 8% year over year. Cargo revenues improved 19% year over year to $233 million, which surpassed our estimate of $203.4 million. Other revenues jumped 24% to $2.9 billion, again ahead of our estimate of $2.4 billion.

Adjusted operating margin was 11.2% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 9.4% a year ago.

Below, we present all figures (in percentage terms) in comparison with the third-quarter 2024 results.

Revenue passenger miles (a measure of air traffic) increased 2% to 67.2 billion. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) expanded 4% to 79 billion. The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased 100 basis points to 86%, just below our estimate of 86.1%.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile declined 1% to 17.08 cents. Passenger mile yield inched up 1% to 19.97 cents. On an adjusted basis, total revenue per available seat mile inched up 0.3% to 19.22 cents.

Total operating expenses, including special items, increased 5% to $15 billion. Salaries and related costs rose 5% to $4.4 billion. This increase was due to higher wages stemming from the contract with pilots that was ratified in 2023. Fuel gallons consumed jumped 4% to $1.114 billion. Average fuel price per gallon (adjusted) fell 11% to $2.25. Non-fuel unit cost (adjusted or CASM-Ex) inched up 0.3% to 13.35 cents, reflecting strong cost management.

DAL exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 billion compared with $3.97 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The company had an adjusted net debt of $15.6 billion at the end of the September quarter, a reduction of $2.4 billion from the 2024-end. Adjusted operating cash flow in the September quarter was $1.8 billion, with gross capital expenditures and free cash flow of $1.1 billion and $833 million, respectively.

DAL Issues Strong Q4 Guidance

Delta, currently carrying a Zack Rank #3 (Hold), expects fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share in the $1.6-$1.9 band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.52 per share.

The adjusted operating margin is expected in the 10.5-12% band. With air-travel demand stabilizing, revenues on an adjusted basis are expected to increase in the 2-4% band from the fourth quarter of 2024 level.

DAL’s Impressive FY25 Earnings Guidance

The company expects full-year earnings to be approximately $6 per share, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.67. The current guidance is at the upper half of the previously guided range of $5.25-$6.25 per share. DAL expects free cash flow for 2025 to be in the $3.5-$4 billion band, in line with long-term targets.

